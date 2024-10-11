Nigeria, UK Restate Commitment to Capacity Building in Civil Service

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



Nigeria and the United Kingdom have deliberated on how to expand cooperation in civil service reforms to enhance productivity and governance in both nations.

This followed a meeting in Abuja on Thursday between the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery.

The latest parley was sequel to an earlier engagement in London between Walson-Jack, and the UK Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service, Rt. Hon. Simon Case.

A statement on Friday by Head, Information and Public Relations Office Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Eno Olotu, said

Walson-Jack and Montgomery identified Capability Building and Talent Management, the first pillar of Nigeria’s Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-25), as a key area of mutual interest for both countries.

The HoS expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its continued partnership with the Nigerian civil service, while stressing that this collaboration would strengthen governance structures and improve service delivery.

She also described the High Commissioner’s visit as a significant milestone that could pave the way for deeper collaboration between Nigeria, the UK and other international partners.

“Your visit today presents an opportunity to solidify the discussions we had during my visit to the UK,” Walson-Jack reflected.

She further proposed expanding the Capability Building and Talent Management scope through exchange programmes and study tours in collaboration with the UK Civil Service.

The HoS also expressed interest in incorporating the UK’s Service Live Programme during Nigeria’s 2025 Civil Service Week, viewing it as a platform for professional development, networking, and capacity building across public service sectors.

She outlined several initiatives she had championed since assuming office, including the reintroduction of the Federal Civil Service Anthem, and the creation of “War Rooms” to accelerate the implementation of FCSSIP-25, stressing these efforts were designed to foster innovation and creativity within the civil service.

In his response, Montgomery congratulated Walson-Jack on her appointment and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s Federal Civil Service reforms.

He stated that ongoing discussions would focus on aligning UK support with Nigeria’s priorities, particularly through the FCSSIP-25 “War Rooms.”

He equally highlighted the UK’s readiness to assist Nigeria in areas such as digital professionalisation and risk management, and expressed mutual interest in learning from Nigeria’s reform strategies.

He noted that both nations face similar challenges in enhancing Civil Service productivity, adding collaboration would be beneficial in achieving shared objectives.

The British High Commissioner assured sustained support from the UK in advancing Nigeria’s Civil Service reforms and emphasized the importance of building a robust partnership to accelerate progress.