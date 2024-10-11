LOTUS Bank Expands Operations, Opens New Location

Nume Ekeghe

LOTUS Bank Limited, a non-interest bank, has announced the opening of its new branch in Lekki.

This strategic location, it said in a statement, aims to provide enhanced banking services to the growing community in Lekki and surrounding areas.

Chief Executive Officer of LOTUS Bank, Kafilat Araoye, said, “We are thrilled to flag-off our new branch in Lekki, a vibrant hub of commerce and innovation,” said. “This location not only strengthens our presence in Lagos but also underscores our commitment to providing our customers with seamless access to our services. We are dedicated to fostering financial inclusion and supporting the aspirations of our clients.

“LOTUS Bank is dedicated to showcasing our superior passion for customer satisfaction,” she continued. “With the support of our highly trained staff, we are determined to fulfill our mission in the non-interest banking sector by providing best-in-class service delivery.”

She further noted that LOTUS Bank remains committed to adhering to the highest ethical standards in banking, offering products that are compliant with Islamic finance principles. The bank’s focus on transparency, integrity, and social responsibility sets it apart as a trusted financial partner for all.