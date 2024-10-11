  • Friday, 11th October, 2024

Lord’s Dry Gin Rebranding, Achievers Awards Set to Boost Nigerian Economy

Nigeria

In a move expected to significantly impact Nigeria’s beverage industry, Lord’s Dry Gin has unveiled its revamped premium product, marking a new era for the brand. 

This rebranding effort is anticipated to increase local manufacturing and employment opportunities, providing a much-needed stimulus to Nigeria’s economic development.

The innovative packaging, featuring the sleek and modern Guala cap, not only enhances the product’s appeal but also potentially increases exports. This development is a testimony to the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, further solidifying Nigeria’s position in the global beverage market.

Complementing this rebranding effort is the prestigious Lord’s Achievers Awards, which recognises and empowers emerging Nigerian icons. The awards promote business resilience, creativity, and innovation, driving economic growth and encouraging investment in Nigeria’s talent.

The 6th edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards was a resounding success, bringing together Nigeria’s brightest stars in Lagos to celebrate exceptional talent and innovative achievements. 

The highly anticipated event, themed “Celebrating Emerging Icons,” lived up to its promise, showcasing exceptional talent and innovative achievements.

Layi Wasabi, the renowned Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Segun Adegoke, a trailblazing Alternative Investment Expert and Social/Climate Entrepreneur, and Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe, the dynamic spoken word artist known as IBQuake, took home top honours in the entertainment, agriculture, and literature/spoken word categories, respectively.

Director, Grand Oak Prime Business Unit, Stanley Obi, emphasised the significance of honouring emerging talents making significant local and global impacts. 

“Tonight, we celebrate not just the achievements of our honorees, but the potential they hold to shape the future. Lord’s Dry Gin has always been a brand that values excellence and innovation, and it is only fitting that we honor those who embody these values.”

Obi also stated, “The rebranding of Lord’s Dry Gin represents our ongoing evolution as a brand. We are dedicated to not just maintaining the high standards we are known for, but also pushing the boundaries of innovation and design. The introduction of the Guala cap is a step towards offering our customers a product that is not only stylish but also practical and secure.”

