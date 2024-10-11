House Directs Police IG, NYSC DG to Investigate, Rescue Kidnapped Corps Member

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and the Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and relevant agencies to investigate the case of the missing Corps member, Okeke Godwin in Ondo State.

The decision of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Thursday by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said that NYSC was established to engage Nigerian graduates in effective community services and nation building across ethno-linguistic boundaries.

Nnaji said, however, the scheme has been threatened by myriads of abductions, incessant attacks and murder due to the inadequate facilities and general welfare.

He said: “Concerned that a Youth Corper and my constituent, Okeke Chukwuemeka Godwin from Umuanyi Village, Ovuorie, Ugbawka Community in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, being the best-graduated student in Computer Science Department at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State with Second Class upper division, has been missing till date, while serving in Ondo State under Batch 23B.”

The lawmaker explained that Godwin was supposed to complete his NYSC program on June 17th, 2024, but got missing on May 9th, 2024, which was the particular day his parents couldn’t reach him on his mobile phone numbers till date;

Nnaji stressed that on the 13th day of May, 2024, the mother of the missing Corp member, Mrs. Okeke Patience and his younger brother, went to Akure, Ondo State, to verify the situation and thereby visited his place of primary assignment and residence but could not get any vital information.

He said the relatives reported the matter to the Nigerian Police (Ijakpo Police Division) who sent signal to other police stations and the police headquarter in Ondo State for investigation, but after some interrogations, the family has not been fully communicated with the outcome of these investigations.

Nnaji expressed worry that the relatives also reported the matter to the local government and state office of the NYSC, including the community leadership but up till date the matter is still pending without any information leading to his rescue.

He acknowledged that on the 19th of June, 2024, the mother of Godwin with two other relatives and a journalist visited the Ondo State Police Command, the NYSC State and local government offices, where the journalist made some inquiries and produced a documentary via Trust Television, meanwhile the mother visited and reported the matter and her ordeal at NYSC National Secretariat, Abuja.

He lamented that the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State and the State Coordinator of NYSC with the management of the scheme have not taken adequate measures to search and rescue the missing corp member.

The House urged the federal government to appropriately direct the state governments and security agencies to provide maximum security and good habitation facilities for youth corp members.

It added: “Direct the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of NYSC and relevant agencies to investigate this case of the missing corp member and initiate measures for the safety and welfare of corp members in every host community.

“Further direct the IGP to intervene by conducting a comprehensive search and rescuing of Godwin, the missing youth corp member, as the matter is seriously affecting the lives and mental state of the family, most especially the mother.”