Eno’s Political Inclusion Strategy in Akwa Ibom

Tony Anichebe writes about the inclusive government being run by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state to accommodate all irrespective of political parties’ affiliation.

In Akwa Ibom state, the political climate is gradually evolving in a manner not seen since the creation of the state and the return of democracy in 1999. Under Governor Umo Eno, the state is experiencing a more harmonious and cordial relationship between the government and members of opposition parties. It’s quite unprecedented.

Politics in the state had always been a winner-takes-all in which the ruling party, the Peoples DemocraticParty (PDP) ensured that the perks and lucre were shared only among its members.

There was always a wide gap in political and social status between those whose party was in power and those in opposition. The relationship was so strained that attending social function organized by a member of the opposition party could attract sanctions from the party in power for such member(s).

That was the norm until the election of Pastor Umo Eno as the governor of Akwa Ibom state in 2023. Pastor Eno, who described himself as the least qualified for the exalted seat, faced many legal hurdles before a big relief came from the Supreme Court.

Determined to bring a new lease of life to the politics of the state, Eno publicly announced his desire to embrace every son and daughter of Akwa Ibom state who is ready to add value to the growth and development of the state, irrespective of his social or political inclination.

To match words with action, he personally extended olive branch to all those who worked against his ambition during the election, an invitation that rattled many members of the ruling PDP because it was a complete departure from the partisan politics of the past.

The high point of the governor’s reach-out was when he, along with some members of his cabinet and stakeholders of his party, visited the Abuja residence of Chief Godswill Akpabio, shortly after he was elected Senate President.

At the reception party that followed, the governor pledged his readiness to work with Akpabio for the overall interest and development of the state.

Few weeks later, he formally received the Senate President, a prominent leader of the All progressives Congress, at the executive chambers of the Government House in Uyo and later feted the Senate President and his entourage to an elaborate dinner same evening at the banquet hall of Government House.This became a complete turning point in the politics of the state and, for the first time, Akwa Ibom people really understood the meaning of politics of inclusion.

In reverence to the Senate President, the governor ensures that his government gives full compliments to the Senate President anytime he visits the state.

Early this year, Eno attended the reception organized for the Senate President by the people of the Ikot Ekpene senatorial district with his retinue of commissioners, aides and supporters to add color to the event.

An elated Akpabio praised the governor for the synergy he is building to ensure peace and development in the state. Eno’s predecessor has a very frosty relationship with Akpabio.

On countless times either Senator Akpabio or his dear wife has attended events organized by the governor which was a complete departure to the politics of the past that was bedeviled by lack of tolerance and zero cooperation with opposition party members in the state.

Only recently, the governor lost his beautiful wife of over 38 years to the cold hands of death and Chief Akpabio was among the first sympathizers to visit the bereaved governor and consoled him.

Last week after months of preparations for the local government councils election in the state, political pundits predicted a possible clash of interest between the governor and the APC leader. Senator Akpabio, knowing the intrigues that involve local government councils election nationwide, had played down the expectations of his party on the outcomes of the vote.

Records show that its always a field day for the ruling party in each state and no compromise. However, Eno’s Political Inclusion saw a complete departure in Akwa Ibom state by surrendering the Senate President’s local government council to him and further letting the Minister of State for Petroleum (gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, to have some councillors in his Ika council area.

Political analysts see the latest compromise as a well designed strategy to further consolidate not just the relationship between the Senate President and the governor, but to pave way to the 2027 politics. Analysts now believe that both the governor and the Senate President should be reelected in 2027 so as to consolidate the new era of inclusion, harmony and development in the state.

Speaking recently on his relationship with the Senate President and APC at a press conference in Uyo, Eno highlighted that the peace, growth and development of the state remain his priority.

He maintained that partisan politics ends after election and governance must take centre stage if the state must make any meaningful progress, stressing his willingness to work with any son or daughter of Akwa ibom state irrespective of political inclination.

The political adviser to the governor, Dr Godwin Ntukudeh who represented the governor during the 2024 birthday party of the immediate past State Chairman of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Akwa state, Pastor Nyenime Andy, said the governor insisted that the opposition leader be honored on his day because he is a prominent Akwa Ibom son who has and still contributing his quota to the development of the state. The governor presented him with a beautiful birthday gift.

A former member of the House of Representatives and Media Consultant to the governor, Mr Aniekan Umana told Journalists in many of the venues where free foods were being distributed by the state government through Bulk Purchase Agency recently that the governor had warned that the food must cut across partisan party lines to every deserved indigene as hunger knows no party or association.

On his part, Mr. Iniobong Ekong, a Commissioner for lands and town planning in the state, described Governor Eno’s style of leadership as very unique and outstanding, stressing that the governor puts the interests of the state far above any personal or partisan interest.

Senator Ekong Sampson who represents Akwa Ibom South in the Senate said the political inclusion engendered by the governor has ensured not just peace in the state but rapid development as Akwa Ibom people in both federal level and state work in synergy with the common interests of ensuring that the state soars in all ramifications.

Today, Akwa ibom state under the leadership of Governor Eno has not only demystified government through unparalleled show of love and compassion to the vulnerable persons across the state and his desire to erode completely the barrier created by partisan politics after election which hinders good governance is glaring and receiving wide applause and commendations across party lines.

2027 is fast approaching and if his style of governance and the tempo at which he is coopting every willing to work Akwa Ibom indigene into his administration at different levels irrespective of political party affiliation is sustained, then his return to the hilltop mansion may be a mere walk over on his would be opponents.

-Anichebe writes from Uyo.