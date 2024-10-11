Ecofitness Independence Day Basketball Slam Promotes Mental Health Awareness

On October 1st, 2024, the Ecofitness Hub in Lekki, Lagos, hosted the second edition of Ecofitness Basketball Slam held on Independence Day. The event, sponsored by Loft and Keys, Bimz Lounge, Adefowope Property Development and Dredging Limited, and Pocari Sweats, aimed to raise awareness for mental health among Nigerian youth.

The keynote address was delivered by Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke, a representative of the International Association of World Peace Advocates.

In his speech, Ambassador Nkweke emphasised the importance of sports in promoting mental well-being and fostering community spirit.

The basketball tournament featured teams from various parts of Lagos. After intense competition, the Lagos Traffic Team emerged as the champions, defeating Mainland Rockets in the final. One House Team secured third place.

A FIBA-licensed Coach, Nomigo Christopher Terseer, coordinated the event and commended the participants for their skill and sportsmanship. “Basketball is more than just a game,” Terseer said. “It’s a platform for personal growth, teamwork, and mental health awareness.”

The Ecofitness Independence Day Basketball Slam was a resounding success, demonstrating the power of sports in uniting communities and promoting positive mental health outcomes.