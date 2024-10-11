  • Friday, 11th October, 2024

Court Jails Lebanese 14 years for Sexually Exploiting Teenage Girls in Kano

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A 67-year-old Lebanese national, Zuhier R Akar, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano for sexually exploiting two teenage girls. 

Delivering  the  judgment, Justice S M Shu’aibu, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. 

 The  National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Kano Command, arraigned Akar of Gidan Wanka, Unity Road, Fagge Local Government Area, Kano with a two-count charge on trafficking and sexual exploitation. 

The Prosecution counsel and Kano Zonal Commander NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale, told the court that the Department of State Security Service(DSS) Kano Command, reported the matter to the agency on September 5, 2024. 

Babale, then stated that the defendant committed the offence on September 4, at about 10:30p.m at his house situated at Gidan Wanka, Unity Road Kano. 

He disclosed that “The defendant procured the 14 and 15 year-old girls at the Civic Centre Road near Suya Spot, took them to his house and sexually exploited them. 

Sadden and pathetic, “A video of the defendant having sexual misconduct with the victims was posted on social media,” Babale said. 

Then the prosecution presented four exhibits including the confession of the defendant and the victims’ testimony to the court to prove its case. 

However, the  defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. He added: “The offence contravenes the provisions of section 16(1) of the Trafficking inPersons(Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and punishable under Sec 26(1) of TIP ACT 2015. 

 However, the defence counsel, Mr R A Kasali, pleaded for leniency on behalf of Akar.

