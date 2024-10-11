Blackhemages Media Hosts Mental Health Retreat to Tackle Suicide Crisis Among Men

Funmi Ogundare

Mindfully with Tunmise, an arm of the Blackhemages Media Concept, is spearheading a mental health initiative, aimed at addressing men’s mental health and silent epidemic of suicide amongst men.

A one-day retreat, themed, ‘A Fight for Life’, will hold on November 23, at The Rembrandt Hall, Ikeja.

Briefing journalists virtually Friday, the Lead Creative, Oluwatunmise Oladapo Kuku, explained that the programme will create a psychologically safe space for men to discuss mental health, share experiences, and connect on a deeper level.

She emphasised the importance of destigmatising mental health conversations.

According to her, “We need to differentiate between mental wellness and mental illness. Too often, the mention of mental health automatically conjures up thoughts of mental illness, which only adds to the confusion.”

Kuku recalled that statistics in the UK showed that a man dies by suicide every 90 minutes, and for every successful suicide, there are 25 attempts.

“Nigeria faces similar challenges, with a suicide rate of 9.5 per 100,000 people, according to the World Health Organisation,” the lead creative stated, pointing out that while June is men’s mental health awareness month, November also focuses on men’s health, particularly prostate health and suicide prevention; an initiative known in some countries as ‘Movember’.

Mindfully with Tunmise, she noted, is taking proactive steps to combat these issues by creating spaces where men can explore their emotions, address societal expectations and reconnect with their inner selves.

“The retreat will provide participants with practical tools to improve their mental health, foster self-awareness and build resilience.

“Men will be talking to men. The retreat will also encourage men to break free from the traditional societal roles that often leave them feeling isolated. They will connect with who and what they are outside social norms and expectations,” she stressed.

With the current economic situation in Nigeria and the traditional role that men are sole providers, Kuku said the mental wholesomeness of a man is needed to navigate the plethora of questions that define his masculinity, adding that her podcast serves as a platform to demystify mental health, clarifying the distinctions between emotional well-being and conditions like depression, anxiety and personality disorders.

“The goal is not to present a world without pain, but to show how embracing life’s uncertainties can help protect one’s mental health,” she added.

She appealed to men to live below their means rather than put themselves under undue stress, adding that they should have honest conversations with their partners.