World Mental Health Day: 9 TikTok Tools to Help Manage Mental Well-being

As the world marks mental health day today, TikTok has listed nine tools to help manage mental well-being.

According to a press release to mark world mental health day, TikTok noted that “Mental health challenges are increasingly prevalent worldwide, with approximately 50% of disorders emerging before the age of 14 and 75% developing before age 25.”

It observed that adolescents in Sub-Saharan Africa are particularly at risk, with 14.3% of children facing serious psychological difficulties.

“Unfortunately, mental health literacy is low across the continent, and stigma remains a significant barrier, preventing many from seeking help. Early intervention is vital, yet adolescents and young adults often struggle with mental health issues exacerbated by economic difficulties and limited access to services. In response, TikTok continues emphasising its commitment to investing in mental health initiatives to support its communities.,” the statement added.

The statement said, earlier this month,TikTok announced a partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create reliable content and combat misinformation through the Fides network, a diverse community of trusted healthcare professionals and content creators.

“Important conversations related to #MentalHealth, #MentalHealthMatters, #SelfCare and #MentalHealthAwarenesshas garnered almost 50 million posts on TikTok globally”, it stated, adding, “the TikTok community plays an important role as well; fostering awareness by sharing authentic stories and encouraging each other to prioritise mental well-being. A key example is Dr SiyamakSaleh from South Africa who has been at the forefront of leading and driving mental health conversations on the continent in partnership with the WHO.”

The statement said by encouraging users to adopt healthier habits and offering resources that promote well-being, TikTok was helping to create a safer digital space where mental health is prioritised.

The statement listed the 9 In-App solutions designed to help stay safe on the platform as follow:

“You Are Not Alone”

With a simple search, TikTok has a support page to assist users who may be feeling isolated. This in-app feature recognises searches related to suicide and mental health, offering reassurance by reminding users that they “are not alone.” Additionally, it provides contact information for self-help hotlines relevant to each user’s region, encouraging them to seek support.

Age Limits and Restrictions

TikTok has an age limit of 13+ and content is restricted for users below the age of 18, setting boundaries and restrictions to content exposure for younger users.

Daily Screen Time Limits & Weekly Screen Time Updates

TikTok offers tools to promote mindful digital habits through its daily screen time limits and weekly screen time updates. Users can set a daily cap on their app usage to maintain a healthy balance between online and offline activities, while the weekly reports provide insights into overall screen time, helping users track and reflect on their digital habits. Push notifications and inbox updates can be enabled to stay informed about app usage.

Screen Time Dashboard

Understanding your app usage can help you make informed decisions about your digital habits. TikTok’s Screen Time Dashboard provides a detailed breakdown of when and how you use the app. This transparency encourages intentional engagement, helping users monitor their online activity and ensuring it doesn’t negatively impact their mental well-being.

Screen Time Breaks

Spending uninterrupted time on any platform can lead to digital fatigue. TikTok’s Screen Time Breaks feature prompts you to take breaks after a set period of continuous use. These gentle nudges can help refresh your mind and reduce the mental strain that prolonged screen time can cause.

Prompts for Younger Users

For younger users aged 13-17, TikTok offers an additional layer of protection through screen time management. If these users spend over 100 minutes on the app in one day, they will receive a reminder to set a daily screen time limit. This proactive feature encourages responsible app usage and aims to foster healthier digital habits among teens, a demographic particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges. Visit the TikTok Teen Safety Centre and Guardians Guide for more information.

Family Pairing

TikTok’s Family Pairing feature allows parents to connect their accounts with their teens’. This gives guardians the ability to monitor screen time, adjust privacy settings, and manage app safety features, ensuring a balanced digital experience for younger users.

Well-Being Guides on the TikTok’s Safety Centre

TikTok’sSafety Centre offers valuable Well-Being Guides, providing users with practical tips on how to manage their app usage and support someone who might be facing mental health challenges. These resources are available year-round, offering insights that promote a healthier relationship with digital media.

Sleep Reminders

To help users maintain healthier sleep habits, TikTok offers a sleep reminder feature. This allows users to set a specific time for the app to mute notifications, reducing night-time distractions and promoting better rest. When you have sleep reminders turned on, TikTok mutes push notifications after your sleep time begins to reduce distractions. Keep in mind, that TikTok automatically mutes push notifications for users between the ages of 13 and 17.