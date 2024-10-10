Wimbledon to Drop Line Judges after 147 Years 

Line judges are to disappear from Wimbledon after 147 years as the All England Club will adopt electronic line calling from 2025.

The technology will be in place for all qualifying and main draw matches and replace the judges who were responsible for calling shots ‘out’ and ‘fault’ on a serve.

The Australian Open and US Open adopted electronic line calling in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Wimbledon’s hand has been forced by the ATP’s decision to adopt Electronic Line Calling Live across the men’s tour from 2025, while the women’s WTA Tour is moving in the same direction.

Wimbledon’s decision means the clay-court French Open is the only major yet to ditch line judges.

“The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation,” the All England Club Chief Executive, Sally Bolton, announced yesterday.

“Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating. For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour,” observed Bolton.