Wike is Biggest Threat to Nigeria’s Democracy, Uche Secondus Warns Tinubu

•New CP tours attacked Rivers LG secretariats

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has warned that unchecked excesses of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),Nyesom Wike, were capable of truncating the nation’s democracy.

This was as the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mustapha Bala, yesterday, toured some of the local government secretariats attacked by thugs in the state.

Secondus, who reacted to last Saturday’s local government elections in Rivers State and the “indecorous behaviour” of Wike and his supporters before and after the elections, warned that the former governor was the biggest threat to democracy in Nigeria today and should be closely watched.

He further warned the federal government that the man it was protecting was aiming to pull down democracy in the country.

“It’s only in this country and under the watch of a party like APC that one person will be a member of two political parties and use them to cause nuisance in the society,” he said.

He advised President Bola Tinubu to see Wike for what he truly was – an unruly bull in a China shop, ready and willing to pull down everything in the shop to quench his violent appetite.

He reminded the federal government of the strategic importance of Rivers State hosting critical assets of the nation.

Secondus advised Tinubu to work with Governor Siminalayi Fubara to protect those assets by checking the inordinate ambition of Wike.

Secondus, however, congratulated the people of Rivers State, particularly the voters, for turning out massively on Saturday and resisting all the threats from Wike and his supporters.

He also commended Fubara for standing out for democracy and providing leadership to his people when it was very necessary by refusing to be intimidated.

For the last time, Secondus warned that all indexes of a failed democracy already existed in Nigeria, and the federal government should be careful about how it was handling anti-democratic operatives like Wike.

Meanwhile, the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mustapha Bala, has vowed to restore peace and tranquility in the state, and also warned perpetrators of crimes and criminality to repent or face the full wrath of the law.

The CP was accompanied by his senior officers on the tour to Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, Emohua, Ikwerre and Eleme local government Councils for on the spot assessment following violence and arson attack on the LGAs.

Speaking with journalists at Ikwerre LG headquarters, he assured the residents of peaceful coexistence between his leadership and the state government, promising to bring maximum protection to all citizens of the State.

“We are out this morning on confidence building patrol to assure the public of their safety as part of the proactive measures we intend to put in place to ensure security in Rivers state.

“We are on the spot assessment of the situation on ground so far and what has happened to these areas. We are taking actions. We have embarked on full scale investigation.

“We have set up high powered investigation team led by Deputy Commissioner, State CID to be assisted by Assistant Commissioner of Police, State CID,” he said.

The CP said the command have seasoned police officers who would investigate the incident thoroughly, adding that the outcome of the investigation would be submitted to Inspector General of Police subsequently.

“I am preaching the gospel of peace to everybody. I am a peacemaker. I am an ambassador of Peace. My message to everybody is let us collaborate to maintain law and order.

“The state is not volatile. There is relative peace and we will continue to ensure public safety. We will collaborate with all critical stakeholders both state and non state actors to ensure safety and security of the entire state,” Bala said.