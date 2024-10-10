WeTalkSound, Trace Naija Partner to Amplify Afrobeats Content

Leading 360 creative company in West Africa, WeTalkSound (WTS) has announced a new strategic partnership with Trace Naija, a top African music and entertainment platform that would play a pivotal role in documenting and celebrating the rich, vibrant Afrobeats culture.

Through this partnership, WeTalkSound will have access to Trace Naija’s state-of-the-art production facilities, creating new opportunities for high-quality content production. The partnership will kick off with the development of three innovative video segments focused on capturing the essence of Afrobeats and its global impact. The segments, to be revealed soon, will showcase some of the most authentic stories in African music and entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Trace Naija to create groundbreaking content and amplify it to millions of people across the world through our combined platforms,” said Dolapo Amusat, CEO at WeTalkSound. “Partnerships like this are what will accelerate the global penetration of African culture sustainably.”

This partnership will also focus on combining the strengths of both organizations to develop content that reflects the ever-evolving landscape of African pop culture. By leveraging each other’s platforms and resources, WeTalkSound and Trace Naija aim to bring global attention to Afrobeats, while offering behind-the-scenes access to the talent, stories, and moments that shape this thriving genre.

Trace (Anglo-West Africa) MD & SVP Global Business Development, Sam Onyemelukwe added, “We’re really excited to partner with WeTalkSound and blaze the path to doing more partnerships with innovative creators. They are a fresh creative agency and just like Trace, they look to boost talents in the music and entertainment industry.”

As part of the collaboration, WeTalkSound and Trace Naija will share key insights and resources to deliver content that reflects the energy, diversity, and creativity of Afrobeats.