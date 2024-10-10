WAPTV Crowned Indigenous TV Channel of the Decade

Sunday Okobi

WAPTV has been awarded the ‘Outstanding Indigenous TV Channel of the Decade’, at the prestigious Marketing Edge Awards which took place recently in Lagos.

The television state was honoured with several other reputable media houses, corporate brands, advertising practitioners, and government MDAs in attendance and others as award recipients.

The event, which was organised by Marketing Edge Magazine, selected WAPTV to be honoured “because not only is wapTV the very first TV channel in Nigeria to have presenters speaking Pidgin, wapTV has shown consistency for over 10 years of airing the very best Nigerian movies (English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa); TV Dramas, Reality Shows, Comedy Series and Skits, Music Videos, Events, Educational Content, Celebrity Interviews, Cooking Shows, Sports, Religious Broadcasts, Talk Shows, Entertainment News, Documentaries, Fitness Shows, and other diverse content, with something for everyone across classifications of age, ethnicity, gender, religion, socio-economic class, among others.”

The Managing Director wapTV, Wole Adenuga, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, said: “Since we launched the station in 2012, we have worked hard to constantly move with the trends while staying true to our core principles of providing edutainment content relatable to the average Nigerian.

“We appreciate the corporate brands, government MDAs, independent movie and TV producers, religious organisations, and others who have engaged in productive partnerships with us over the years. We equally appreciate the over 35 million viewers who watch our network on satellite television daily, as well as the over 700,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel ‘waptvchannel’ which accumulates over 4.6 million views monthly.”

Adenuga added that wapTV is a 24-hour family entertainment channel available across Nigeria and several African countries on an extensive network of all major satellite and cable TV platforms: DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, FreeTV 751, and Play 275; and worldwide via several streaming apps, including AVOTV, SuperTV, and TVNow, “as well as on wapTV mobile app watchable worldwide after downloading for free on Apple’s iOS app store, and Android’s Google Play Store.”