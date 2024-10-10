Vesti Launches N1bn Software Engineering Facility in Lagos

Emma Okonji

Vesti, a leading provider of legal and financial services for immigrants, has launched its new state-of-the-art Software Engineering office in Lagos, where local talents will be trained, upskilled and exported to the rest of the world.

Having started the business from Nigeria two years ago before expanding to the United States of Ameria and other countries, the company decided to build the N1 billion facility in Lagos, from where it will develop talents and expose them to the rest of the world.

Speaking at a panel session shortly before the launch of facility, which was moderated by the Founder of Business Week Afrika, Salma Ibra, the Co-founder and CEO at Vesti, Olusola Amusan, emphasised Vesti’s role as a ‘Software Engineering Location of Choice’ and its dedication to nurturing and developing top talents. He highlighted the company’s internal training programmess, employee satisfaction surveys, and success stories as evidence of its commitment to employee development. He also announced Vesti’s ambitious plans to create over 600 engineering jobs in Lagos over the next two years and 1,500 new engineering jobs in the state by 2027.

“At Vesti, these bold statements have been instrumental in driving the exponential achievement towards our mission to simplify immigration processes,” he added.

Co-founder and COO at Vesti, Abimbola Amusan, spoke about Vesti’s global impact, emphasising how the company’s products and services empower Africans to connect with the global market. With a dedicated team of attorneys in three different countries, he shared success stories of clients who have benefited from Vesti’s offerings. These included a Nigerian entrepreneur who expanded their business to the United States with the help of Vesti’s immigration services, and students that secured funding for their studies abroad through Vesti’s financial services. He also outlined the company’s plans for further expansion, including launching new products and services and expanding its operations to additional countries in Africa, Asia, and North America.

Also speaking at the panel session one of Vesti’s early investors, Major Adebayo Adeleke (Rtd), expressed his confidence in Vesti’s growth potential. He cited the company’s recent cash-positive status in the first half of this year, partnerships, and expansion plans across Africa as indicators of its strong trajectory.