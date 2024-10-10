  • Wednesday, 9th October, 2024

Union Bank Reaffirms Support for Education in Nigeria

Business | 21 mins ago

Union Bank of Nigeria, in its continuous bid to improve the standard of Nigerian education, has partnered with Nigeria Breweries, makers of Maltina malt drink, as the official financial sponsor of the 10th-anniversary edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award.

The bank is supporting this year’s anniversary edition, themed ‘A decade of inspiring excellence in teaching,” as part of its corporate strategy and vision to improve three core aspects of education in Nigeria: improving access, improving quality, and optimising learning outcomes through cross-industry partnerships.

In a statement, Union Bank, an advocate dedicated to ensuring the bright educational future of Nigerian youngsters, wants to succeed in this noble endeavour by achieving its objectives by leveraging the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 4—Quality Education.

Speaking on the Bank’s support towards the 10th Anniversary of the Teacher of the Year Award Ceremony, Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko said: “Union Bank is delighted to partner with a laudable initiative like the Maltina Teacher of the Year that seeks to spotlight and acknowledge incredible educators who have positively shaped the minds of Nigerian students. This collaboration closely aligns with the bank’s overall aim of improving the standard of education within the country while also ensuring there’s equal access to every child, male or female, seeking to acquire life-changing knowledge that will benefit not only themselves and their immediate family but also the wider society.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.