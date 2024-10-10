To Further Simplify Tax Administration, FIRS Unveils USSD Code for Taxpayers

•Nigeria now 6th African nation to deploy service

James Emejo in Abuja





The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, yesterday launched an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) Code specifically targeted at improving taxpayers’ satisfaction.

The move also seeks to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

The code was unveiled as part of activities making this year’s Customer Service Week with the theme, “Above and Beyond”.

The initiative makes Nigeria the sixth African country to deploy USSD code for simplifying tax payment processes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adedeji said the instant messaging protocol demonstrated further commitment of the agency to simplifying tax administration and ensuring that “every taxpayer—whether in bustling cities or remote areas—can engage with FIRS seamlessly.”

He called on taxpayers to enjoy the benefits that the USSD code offers and utilise it for all their enquiries.

A statement by Special Adviser to the FIRS chairman on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, said taxpayers on any mobile telecommunication network in the country can now get across to FIRS real-time on issues relating to retrieval of Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN), verification of Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC), information on tax types and rates, locate the nearest FIRS office, and get answers to general tax-related inquiries.

Adedeji said, “Without the need for internet access, all of these services are now available with a simple mobile phone. This technological leap reflects our dedication to creating a tax system that is efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of taxpayers.”

The service also launched Customer Centricity Guide, a booklet containing policies, processes and procedures to ensure that FIRS keeps the taxpayers in their rightful position as ‘kings.’

The FIRS chairman explained that the guide “embodies our commitment to putting taxpayers at the centre of our service delivery. It outlines the principles and values that will drive our interactions with taxpayers by ensuring that every engagement is defined by respect, professionalism, and efficiency.

“The guide serves as a reminder to us all that the taxpayer is not just a client, but a valued partner in nation-building. Through the combination of the USSD code and the Customer Centricity Guide, we are reinforcing a culture of service excellence and making tax compliance not just a duty but an experience that fosters trust and voluntary participation.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I encourage everyone to make full use of the service and embrace the Customer Centricity Guide. Your feedback will be crucial as we continue to enhance these services and meet the evolving needs of our taxpayers.”

However, National Coordinator of Servicom, Nnenna Akajemeli, praised the effort of the FIRS towards taxpayers’ satisfaction, noting that the initiatives are evident.

She said, “There are many things to congratulate the FIRS on. One is the launch of the USSD code and the customer-centricity guide. These initiatives which are simplifying tax and ensuring that citizens and taxpayers are delighted at the quality of service you render.”

FIRS Director, Taxpayers’ Service Department, Loveth Onanuga noted the agency recognised that customer-centricity means more than just satisfying customers’ basic wants, but also going “above and beyond what customers anticipate and astonishing them with great service” in line with the theme of the week.