Tinubu Eulogises JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede At 70

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has eulogised the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, as he turn 70 on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The President, in an 11-paragragh statement entitled “Uncommon Scholar, Exceptional Administrator: My Tribute To Prof Oloyede At 70”, personally signed by him on Wednesday described the JAMB boss as an exceptional administrator, uncommon scholar who has

imparted knowledge and character to thousands of students who underwent his teaching during his glorious and impactful academic career.

President Tinubu also asserted that Prof Oloyede in his eight-year tenure in JAMB has shown uncommon commitment to financial integrity and accountability in public service.

According to the President, the nation owed the scholar who has done much to propagate islamic religion a debt of gratitude for transforming JAMB, traditionally a non-revenue-generating government agency, into a consistent contributor to the national treasury through efficient financial management.

President Tinubu in the birthday tribute to Prof Oloyede on his 70th birthday stated, inter alia:

“As Professor Ishaq Oloyede turns 70 tomorrow, October 10, I pay a special tribute to this astute administrator, educator, author, and scholar, currently the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar.

“As the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Oloyede’s invaluable contributions to the nation through academia and public-sector administration have significantly impacted the academic community.

“His impactful tenure at the University of Ilorin, during which he introduced landmark ideas and innovations that helped the institution attain enviable heights, is on record.

“Through patriotic dedication and commitment to his craft, Prof Oloyede imparted knowledge and character to thousands of students who underwent his teaching during his glorious and impactful academic career.

“Indeed, the bedrock of development lies in education. Developing nations, including Nigeria, are in dire need of more scholars like Prof. Oloyede. His selfless sacrifices and innovative approaches to learning and leadership give hope for a brighter future.

“Perhaps more remarkable is Prof. Oloyede’s transformative leadership at JAMB. He pioneered and sustained a series of reforms and technological innovations that have made the admission process in Nigeria transparent and credible.

“In his eight years of stewardship at the board, thus far, Prof. Oloyede has demonstrated an uncommon commitment to financial integrity and accountability in public service. He has also raised the bar in administration and management.

“I am proud of Prof. Oloyede’s accomplishments.

“The nation owes the Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence a debt of gratitude for transforming JAMB, traditionally a non-revenue-generating government agency, into a consistent contributor to the national treasury through efficient financial management. His contributions to JAMB are invaluable and greatly appreciated.

“On this occasion of his 70th birthday, I join members of the academic community, students, JAMB staff, and well-wishers in celebrating this scholar who, in words and deeds, has also done a lot to propagate the Islamic religion.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to honour the distinguished professor with health, wisdom and strength to serve the nation for many more years.”