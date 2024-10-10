TECNO Boosts AI Consumer Electronics Innovation in Nigeria

As emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to drive global digital transformation, TECNO, a global technology company has built innovation around AI that will enhance consumer electronics in Nigeria.

The company has unveiled the first-ever intelligent ecosystem powered by AI that offers African consumers, including Nigerian consumers, more creative, connected and personalised experiences.

TECNO launched an AI-powered ecosystem consisting of a series of flagship smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, headphones, and gaming devices that are set to transform personal and work experiences.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Managing Director, Transsion Holdings, the parent company of TECNO, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo, said: “Our ethos has always been to create an exceptional range of products and services that meaningfully improves people’s lives. With the advent of AI we are now also committed to becoming a leader in this field.” According to him, “2024 marks TECNO’s 16th year in Africa, a heritage we are so proud of. So much of our product innovation stems from listening to our customers here. The insights shared directly inform our product development, which is why we are all very excited to hear what our customers think of our latest AI-powered devices and services. We will stop at nothing in our ambition to be the brand people trust to deliver true innovation.”