Pay Our Severance Gratuity before We All Die, Amosun’s Ex-Aides Beg Abiodun 

Prince Dapo Abiodun

Following the untimely death of another aide of  a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the forum of Special Assistants has appealed  to the  Governor Dapo Abiodun, to pay their severance gratuity on compassionate grounds.

Mr. Temitope Osifade left his job to serve as one of the Special Assistants to former Governor Ibikunle Amosun. He was one of the many diligent political office holders that served Ogun State between 2015 and 2019 but are yet to receive their statutory severance allowance before his death.

According to a press statement signed by  Fakorede Adesanya, Okoya Babatunde and Musiliu Oladeinde, the forum of Special Assistants (2015 – 2019) mourned the death of Temitope Osifade and wished he were alive to receive the expected kind gesture of Governor  Dapo Abiodun.

“Osifade was a loyal party man, a humble man to the core, who served Ogun State with all his might. He will be sorely missed in Ijebu Remo and across the state,” the  statement said.

“Some of us are confronted with so many challenges, including health and psychological trauma. We need money to take care of our health and our families.” 

 We appeal to Governor Abiodun to allow us to drink from his milk of human kindness by paying us the severance allowance. The payment will provide some relief and save some of our members from untimely death,” the statement noted.

The forum added: “Many of us resigned our jobs in order to serve our state. In addition, as the current helmsman, you would have taken cognisance of our plight during the four years of our faithful and selfless service. You empathised with us when you received our representatives in September 2022. We humbly appeal to Your Excellency to kindly offset the severance  in order to encourage sacrificial service to the good people of Ogun State by public office holders.”

