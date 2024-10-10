NOC, NSSF Train over 100 Games Masters on Olympic Values 

To familiarise games masters with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) initiative known as the Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP), the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), in collaboration with the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), commenced a three-day capacity training which began yesterday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Supported by the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the training brought together over 100 games masters from primary schools in the 20 local councils of the state.

In his opening remarks, NOC President, Habu Gumel, represented by Kemi Obidahunsi, NOC’s Head of OVEP, emphasized the importance of training in disseminating the ideals of OVEP to pupils through games masters.

“Our athletes start from the cradle, and games masters are crucial in nurturing these athletes. To reach the grassroots, we must engage with games masters in schools, blending sports and education. This programme aims to build character and educate them on doping; safeguarding; psychology, and nutrition. Games masters will learn and return to their schools to impart this knowledge,” she said.

NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph, highlighted the programme’s goal to update games masters on current trends in sports development and equip them to teach students effectively.

“We thank the NOC and Olympic Solidarity for making this programme possible. We aim to empower games masters to impact our pupils positively. The OVEP initiative will expose them to new skills for talent identification and knowledge transfer. We appreciate the support from SUBEB and the Ogun State government for creating a conducive environment for this extensive training,” she said.

Board Secretary of Ogun SUBEB, Mukaila Lawal, expressed gratitude to NOC and NSSF for selecting Ogun as the first centre outside Lagos and Abuja, pledging that the training would benefit schools across the state.

The training will conclude on Friday at the NUT Conference Hall in Abeokuta.