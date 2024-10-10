Nguvu Change Leaders draw attention to mental health care gaps in Nigeria

On World Mental Health Day, Aisha Bubah and Jecinta Egbim amplify their campaigns for inclusive and equitable care

Mental health advocacy in Nigeria has gained new momentum, driven by the pressing need to address stigma and the lack of accessible care. Despite the existence of a mental health policy since 1991, it has fallen short in providing community-based mental health services.

As Nigerians continue to grapple with a deficient mental health system, Nguvu Collective Change Leaders Aisha Bubah and Jecinta Egbim have brought a fresh, urgent focus to the issue on World Mental Health Day.

Aisha Bubah, a psychologist and dedicated advocate, is calling for improved access to mental health care across Nigeria. She has launched a campaign urging the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) to train primary healthcare workers as lay counsellors, providing basic mental health support and referrals. Aisha also stresses the importance of establishing mental health desks at healthcare centres and training doctors and nurses to address mental health concerns at the community level.

“As a survivor of insurgency, I understand the deep need for mental health support, especially for those who have experienced trauma,” says Aisha. “Access to quality mental healthcare is a basic human right, and we must make it available to everyone.”

Her fellow Change Leader, Jecinta Egbim, is focusing her efforts on the mental well-being of adolescents in Nigeria’s public schools, especially in regions plagued by violence. Jecinta draws attention to the severe psychological impact of crises like bombings, kidnappings, and bandit attacks, particularly in states such as Kaduna. She is calling for the establishment of mandatory Guidance and Counselling units in public schools, as outlined in Nigeria’s National Policy on Education.

“Our children are growing up in environments where they constantly face threats of violence, and the trauma from these experiences is often overlooked,” Jecinta explains. “It is critical that we provide students with mental health support in schools. Teachers must be trained to offer counselling, and every child should have access to a safe, supportive space where they can heal and thrive.”

According to the World Health Organization, over 720,000 people die by suicide annually, with 77 percent of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria. The country also has one of the highest rates of depression in Africa, yet it struggles with a severe shortage of mental health professionals. A 2021 report by the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN) revealed that there are only 250 psychiatrists serving Nigeria’s 215 million people.

Through their petitions and advocacy work, both Aisha and Jecinta hope to inspire policymakers to collaborate with local stakeholders to build a mental health system that is inclusive, equitable, and responsive to the needs of all Nigerians.

Their efforts underline the importance of addressing mental health at the grassroots level—ensuring that both community members and students have access to the care they deserve. As Nigeria grapples with widespread trauma and an overburdened healthcare system, the work of these Change Leaders is creating a more empathetic, responsive, and inclusive mental health in the country.