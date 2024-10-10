NEDC Partners Lobito Group, Empowers 560 Food, Tea Vendors in 20 LGAs in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has partnered the Lobito Group for Asiwaju to empower 560 food and tea vendors across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State.

The state Chairman of Lobito Group for Asiwaju, Alhaji Abdulahi Lanzai, who disclosed this at the flagging-off of the empowerment in Bauchi yesterday, said the empowerment initiative was aimed at boosting petty businesses across the 20 local government areas in the state.

According to him, “By providing these essential items, the commission hopes to enhance the capacity of local food and tea vendors, enabling them to grow their businesses and contribute to the state’s economic growth.”

Also speaking, Malam Usman Yau, the national coordinator of Lobito Group for Asiwaju, said this move is part of the group and the commission’s efforts to support the economic development of the people in the grass-roots.

He said he essential food items distributed to the beneficiaries included rice, sugar, cooking oil, spaghetti, flour, and more to enhance their business

“Other items include hospitals blankets, baby shower and clothes, as well as wrappers for the less privilege.

“The NEDC is committed to improving the lives of citizens in the North-east region. This empowerment programme is a testament to our dedication to promoting economic growth and development in the state,” Yau said.

He added that Lobito Group for Asiwaju and NEDC partnership efforts to boost petty businesses and enhance economic development in Bauchi State

The coordinator reiterated that NEDC has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, humanitarian response, and peace development in the region.

Aishatu Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the NEDC and Lobito Group for Asiwaju, adding that: “This empowerment programme has come at the right time.

“The items provided will help me expand my business and support my family.”