MBCE Kicks against Calls for Regional Government, Says It’s Untenable

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Middle Belt Council of Elders (MBCE) has kicked against calls for the return of regional government.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, the council maintained that given the complex nature of Nigeria’s diverse federation, the call by some people for a return to regionalism is untenable.

The statement jointly signed by Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd), and Jonathan Tsaku, chairman and secretary respectively of the council, said under such a system the minorities ethnic groups were marginalised by the major ethnic groups. The group said rather than advocating regional government, the country should be restructured and more states should created.

The statement said: “Under the regional system the minority ethnic groups were marginalised by the major ethnic groups.

“Since change is the progressive phenomenon that makes life interesting, true federalism with the states under the zones as the federating units, as recommended by the 2014 national conference, is the most cost-effective option, which we fully support.

“Creating a few more states, with boundary adjustments where necessary, would bring governance closer to the people, enhancing purposeful development, peace, and tranquillity.”

The council also said states should control their resources and contribute a per cent to the federal government, as was the case before now.

According to the statement, “This will give vent to healthy competition among the states and infuse a deep sense of belonging and patriotism in everyone.

“The vast agricultural land, huge natural resources, and the creative talents that abound in the states will then be properly harnessed to free us from the shackles of poverty and insecurity by providing employment for the teeming youths.

“This is what the call for restructuring, which should be set in motion without further delay, is all about.”