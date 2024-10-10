Interswitch, Thales Launch CipherTrust Data Security Solution

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payment and digital commerce companies has partnered Thales, a global leader in digital and data security solutions, to launch CipherTrust Data Security Solution, an advanced data security solution designed to protect organisations from data breaches and threats.

The cutting-edge platform was unveiled at a Customer Engagement Forum that held recently at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos, which drew Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Chief Information Officers (CIOs), and Compliance and Risk executives from diverse industries including banks – both commercial and microfinance banks, and fintechs. .

The summit featured insightful discussions and presentations by industry thought leaders and experts, focusing on latest data security trends, data threats and breaches faced by businesses, especially in the financial ecosystem, strategies for mitigating them, and the critical role of robust data security measures in protecting organisations.

Giving his keynote address, Vice President, Financial Services, Interswitch Group, Tyoyila Aga, highlighted the importance of leveraging cutting-edge technology for data protection, emphasizing the need for compliance and collaboration in the data security ecosystem.

“Our partnership with Thales exemplifies our commitment to leverage cutting-edge technology to protect our clients and partners. Regulatory frameworks around data security are becoming increasingly stringent, and organisations must ensure they are in full compliance to avoid penalties and protect their reputation.

The CipherTrust Data Security platform is designed with these challenges in mind, offering comprehensive compliance features that make it easier for organisations to adhere to local and international regulations. Keep in mind that data security is a collective responsibility andit requires collaboration across industries, sectors, and borders,” Aga said.

He buttressed that the data security solution combines Interswitch’s expertise in payment solutions with Thales’ advanced data security capabilities, providing unparalleled protection for organisations’ sensitive information. He said: “This platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including advanced encryption, key management, and access controls, to safeguard sensitive data across all environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid.”