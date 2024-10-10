  • Wednesday, 9th October, 2024

Industry Experts to Explore Data Protection at Nigeria ICT forum  

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

Agnes Ekebuike

In response to the growing needs for robust data security measures, the 12th edition of the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF) is set to explore the imperative of data protection and cybersecurity during its next forum scheduled to hold at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, on November 16.  

Themed: ‘Strengthening Data Protection, Cloud Infrastructure & Cyber Security’, the forum would be chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi.

In a statement, the NIICF and Africa Digital Awards (ADA) coordinator, Mr. Tayo Adewusi, explained that the forum would delve into the evolving challenges and opportunities surrounding data protection, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity.  He added that industry leaders would explore these areas’ impact across various sectors and present innovative solutions for navigating the digital age.

The Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, will present the welcome address, while the keynote will be presented by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida.

According to Adewusi, industry stakeholders will papers on different topics that are lined up for the forum.

The forum would provide a valuable platform for C-level executives, industry experts, and stakeholders to connect, share experiences, and foster collaboration. Participants can connect with potential partners and build meaningful business relationships.

Also, the forum would contribute to shaping the future of Nigeria’s digital landscape through meaningful discussions and collaborations.

The 12th Africa Digital Awards (ADA) will be held concurrently with the forum, recognising over 50 distinguished individuals and organisations leveraging ICT to drive positive change.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.