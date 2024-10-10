Industry Experts to Explore Data Protection at Nigeria ICT forum  

Agnes Ekebuike

In response to the growing needs for robust data security measures, the 12th edition of the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF) is set to explore the imperative of data protection and cybersecurity during its next forum scheduled to hold at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, on November 16.

Themed: ‘Strengthening Data Protection, Cloud Infrastructure & Cyber Security’, the forum would be chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi.

In a statement, the NIICF and Africa Digital Awards (ADA) coordinator, Mr. Tayo Adewusi, explained that the forum would delve into the evolving challenges and opportunities surrounding data protection, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity. He added that industry leaders would explore these areas’ impact across various sectors and present innovative solutions for navigating the digital age.

The Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, will present the welcome address, while the keynote will be presented by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida.

According to Adewusi, industry stakeholders will papers on different topics that are lined up for the forum.

The forum would provide a valuable platform for C-level executives, industry experts, and stakeholders to connect, share experiences, and foster collaboration. Participants can connect with potential partners and build meaningful business relationships.

Also, the forum would contribute to shaping the future of Nigeria’s digital landscape through meaningful discussions and collaborations.

The 12th Africa Digital Awards (ADA) will be held concurrently with the forum, recognising over 50 distinguished individuals and organisations leveraging ICT to drive positive change.