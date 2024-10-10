House to FG: Implement Export Prohibition Act to Curb Food SmugglingHouseHouse to FG: Implement Export Prohibition Act to Curb Food Smuggling

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, implement the Exports (Prohibition) Act, 2004 to curb food smuggling and food insecurity in Nigeria.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to provide more incentives for farmers to boost agricultural production and productivity. The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Wednesday by Hon. Muktar Shagaya.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

Shagaya stressed that Nigeria is currently experiencing high levels of food insecurity, food inflation, and food shortages.

He said this situation has led to millions of citizens lacking access to sufficient and nutritious food, resulting in untold hardship, hunger, and misery among the population;

Shagaya expressed concern about reports from the World Bank and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) indicating that over 31.8 million Nigerians, approximately 16 per cent of the population, are currently facing severe food insecurity and malnutrition among women and children;

He further expressed worry that food smuggling and exportation is a major driver of the current food insecurity, with large quantities of food products smuggled out of the country, consequently undermining agricultural output and threatening the livelihoods of farmers.

Shagaya added: “Aware that the Export (Prohibition) Act, 2004 was passed at a period when the majority of Nigerians were unable to acquire basic necessities like rice, corn, yam, garri, cassava, and beans due to the fact that these goods were being transported, sometimes covertly, to foreign markets.

A circumstance comparable to the situation experienced at the present.

“Worried that the failure to implement the said legislation overtime has led to severe food shortages, high food prices, increased food insecurity, and the loss of revenue for farmers and the federal government.”

Against this background, Shagaya said there was a need to address the current food crisis by enforcing the Export (Prohibition) Act, 2004 to prevent food exportation, ensure food availability, and reduce the cost of living for Nigerians.

The House resolved to: “Urge the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, implement the Exports (Prohibition) Act, 2004 to curb food smuggling and food insecurity in Nigeria.”