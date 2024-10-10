House Bill to Allow FRSC Officials Carry Arms for Second Reading

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill to create a special armed squad for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Bill also seeks to make FRSC officers on the rank of Deputy Corp Marshal enjoy benefits attached to the rank, including retirement benefits as well as empower the corps with the sole responsibility for road traffic administration and safety management, preventing and minimising road traffic crashes on public roads, supervision of users of such public roads and regulation of traffic.

The bill sponsored by Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida and Hon. Olaide Lateef Muhammed was passed for second reading at the plenary on Thursday.

The Bill also seeks to amend the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Act, 2007 to provide for the establishment of FRSC Special Armed Squad.

The bill further seeks to empower the FRSC with powers of clearing of obstruction on any part of the public roads and for educating drivers, motorists and other members of the public generally on the proper use of public roads.

The bill was unanimously supported by the members after a voice vote for its passage for second reading.