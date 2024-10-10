Germany Deepens Economic Ties with Nigeria, Holds Business Forum in Nigeria

Arthur Eriye

The 11th edition of the German-Nigerian Business Forum, organised by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, in collaboration with the German-African Business Association, concluded successfully on Monday, in Lagos.

The forum with the theme, “Building Effective Partnerships for Successful Business Development,” brought together investors, stakeholders and policymakers with the aim of strengthening bilateral trade ties between Germany and Nigeria as well as exploring new business opportunities, especially in the areas of renewable energy, agribusiness, construction and manufacturing.

A delegate from the Delegation of German Industry of Commerce and Industry in Nigeria, Bastian Lidzba, in his opening remarks emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships to strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries.

According to Lidzba, Nigeria has the largest economy with great investment potentials, and German companies are resisting the temptation of entering the Nigerian market.

Lidzba stressed the need for greater collaboration and the importance of fostering partnerships to strengthen the economic relationship between both countries.

In his keynote address, the President of the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce, Igbuan Okaiasabor, called for partnerships in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, energy, and information technology. He urged the participants to be proactive in seeking new opportunities for collaboration.

“I encourage everyone here to be proactive in seeking new opportunities for collaboration, and to remain open to learning from each other to work together with a long-term vision,” Okaiasador said.

The Consul General of the German Consulate, Weert Boerner, described the event as one of the most important annual business gatherings saying, “This is an annual event, this German-Nigeria Business Forum is one of the most important business events during the year, where many companies, including government representatives and associations, can meet to improve Nigerian-German business relations. This forum is a get-together once a year, but every second year in Nigeria, the other year in Germany. So, it’s trying to draw more companies from both sides into the bi-lateral business relationship and to focus on certain issues like agriculture, construction, energy and environment.

Speaking at the conclusion of the forum, the director General of the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce, Marilyn Rupo, expressed optimism about the role of the forum in creating jobs and fostering business connections between the two nations.