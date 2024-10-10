Delta: We’ll Continue to Support Educational Institutions to Become Globally Competitive

The Delta State Government Thursday, reiterated its determination to continue to provide necessary support towards making educational institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development of the state and country.

The Executive Assistant to the state Governor on Education Monitoring, Mr Clement Siakpere, who stated this while on monitoring assignment in Essi College 1, Warri, noted that quality education forms an integral part of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration’s MORE Agenda.

Siakpere, a former Registrar and Secretary to Council at Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, said with a total of 1,142 and 489 public primary and public secondary schools in Delta State, the state was well positioned to provide early childhood education for the young ones.

He posited that the state was well positioned to become an education hub in the near future with four state universities bridging the gap and providing access for quality higher education.

According to him, “Delta State’s vision on education is to provide unfettered access to Basic Education to all Children of Pre-Primary, Primary and Post Primary schools age for a qualitative, functional and free education that will equip them for purposeful living.

“The mission is to ensure the provision of qualitative, functional free and compulsory education to all children of school age, irrespective of religion, sex, culture and disability including the 2nd chance (Adult) learners.”

Siakpere noted that over the years, the state government had continued to partner with relevant institutions such as UBEC, TETFUND in the provision of physical infrastructure, support for academic staff training and development, books publication, ICT, Research and Development amongst others in public tertiary educational institutions across the country.

He reassured the people of the state that the administration of Governor Oborevwori remained totally committed towards providing greater support and the enabling environment to ensure that the education sector improves on its performance.

The executive assistant commended the governor for the commitment he has demonstrated towards the development of education since the commencement of his administration on May 29, 2023.

He listed such efforts as construction and furnishing of school buildings, payment of bursary to students of the state origin, including the recent scholarship approval to children of deceased civil servants and students living with disabilities.

Siakpere said that the financing of projects in the higher education sector is a clear demonstration of Governor Oborevwori’s unwavering commitment to the provision of requisite physical infrastructure in the state’s public tertiary institutions.

He further said the greatest beneficiaries of the educational milestones in the state are the indigent children, who on account of the circumstance of their birth, location, or economic status of their parents might not have had access to education.