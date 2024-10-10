Arewa Group Condemns Cancelation of Katsina Road Project

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Arewa Growth Initiative, has said the Katsina State government’s response to reports about Governor Dikko Radda’s role in the cancellation of the Mararrabar Kankara-Dutsima-Katsina road project was laughable.

Radda was criticized after the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, told a gathering in the state that the cancellation of the road project was done at the prodding of the governor.

Residents, especially those plying the road, had heavily criticized the governor after it was revealed that he instigated the cancellation of the project awarded to an indigenous firm, Vipan Global Investment Resources.

Obviously responding to the backlash, the Katsina State government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Bala Zango, said the reports were misleading.

“Contrary to media reports, the governor actually requested that the contract be awarded to a reputable construction company, ensuring a higher quality job,” Zango stated.

But the Arewa Growth Initiative said the Katsina State government’s response was clearly an afterthought and amounted to a failed attempt to deceive the citizens of the state.

Garba Salmanu, the Group’s coordinator, queried the Katsina State government’s justification for demanding the contract’s cancellation.

Salmanu wondered if the government was suggesting that the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), which issued a certificate of no objection, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which approved the contract, made mistakes.

“Is Governor Radda saying the BPP that issued a certificate of no objection upon which the contract was awarded was wrong? Is he implying that the FEC was wrong in awarding the contract or that the company’s track record was a hogwash?

“Anyway, the good people of Katsina now know their real enemy. It is illogical to sacrifice such a noble project on the altar of politics.

“One thing is certain. The Katsina State government under Governor Radda waited this long before coming up with this laughable excuse because it has no reason other than politics,” the group added.

The group insisted that Radda’s attempt to hide under competence in justifying his decision lacks basis because the contract was bidded for, and Vipan Global Resources was chosen after meeting all the necessary criteria.

“In any case, the Federal Government cited budgetary constraints and lack of adequate funding as reasons for the cancellation, so the Katsina State government’s claims that it was cancelled on the basis of competence stands logic on its head.

“Even the reason given by the Federal Government was flimsy because it was observed that the project in question has more budgetary provisions than other road projects which were not cancelled.

“We know that the government cancelled the project simply for political reasons because from our findings, Governor Radda, while begging for its cancellation, told the president that the company is linked to a prominent PDP figure who ensured APC’s defeat at the presidential election even with former President Buhari as a sitting president.

“Does that mean that the president is only for the APC members? Does that mean a member of the opposition does not deserve to be given a contract even when he or she is competent?” the Group asked.

Meanwhile, an official of the Federal Ministry of Works, who preferred anonymity, said he felt sorry for the people of Katsina State that politics was used to deprive them of such a gigantic project.

He said it is rare to see a company work without mobilization, but Vipan Global Resources commenced work and was doing a quality job even without being mobilised.