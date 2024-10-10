Africa Military Games 2024 Will Project Nigeria’s Security, Says Wike 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has assured Nigerians that the second edition of Africa Military Games, slated for November in Abuja, will boost economic activities and highlight the country’s progress in security advancements.

He asserted this yesterday when he received the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in Abuja.

Wike said visitors will leave with a different narrative, stressing that they often form impressions about Nigeria from afar without first hand experience.

He said the event will showcase Abuja to the world that the nation’s capital and the country are safe and ready to host international events.

The former Rivers State governor equally assured the CDS that the FCTA will provide all the necessary supports to ensure the success of the event without security hiccups.

“This is an international event and we cannot afford any embarrassment.

“We are working with security agencies to make sure the games go smoothly. Security is a priority and we are expediting all necessary measures.

“No effort will be spared to ensure there are no security threats during the event. Nigeria must ensure that this international game runs without disruption,” Wike said.

In his remarks, Gen Musa lauded Wike for turning around the security situations in the FCT within a very short period of one year.

He said the Africa Military Games to be attended by 40 countries is to show to the world that Abuja and Nigeria are safe.

“It is to showcase Nigeria in great light to the world, not only in Africa but to the entire world that Abuja is safe, Nigeria is safe. Most people when you travel out, The impression some foreigners give about Nigeria is that the country is very hostile, but Nigeria is more secured than most of these countries. We all know that Nigeria is safe, Abuja is one of the safest places that anybody will ever live,” Musa stressed.

The CDS added they were leveraging on the FCT Minister to enable a successful and hitch-free games that were part of the renewed agenda of Mr President to project Nigeria to the world.