A’Court Upholds Judgment Nullifying Budget Passed By Pro-Fubara Lawmakers 

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, on Thursday, upheld the judgment of a Federal High Court which voided the Rivers State 2024 Budget passed by five members of the state House of Assembly.

A three-member panel of justices of the appellate court held that contrary to the claim of the appellant, the judgment of the trial court was sound in law and saw no reason to deviate from it.

Besides, the panel led by Justice Joseph Oyewole, said that the appeal filed by Rivers Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, was incompetent and lacking in merit, on the grounds that the governor withdrew all processes he filed at the trial court against the claims of the plaintiffs.

Specifically, the appellate court 

held that the governor, having withdrawn from the case, cannot claim to be aggrieved with the judgment of the Federal High Court. 

Subsequently, the appellate court upheld the judgment of Justice James Omotosho, which voided all actions taken by the House of Assembly members loyal to the governor.

