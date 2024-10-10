Access Bank Launches Sustainable Finance Accelerator

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Pic has launched its Sustainable Finance Accelerator Program in its bid to champion initiatives aimed at advancing access to credit for sustainable projects across Nigeria. Designed to support corporates, MSMEs, and nano businesses focused on climate mitigation, adaptation, health care, and other social projects, the program was unveiled during a hybrid event held both physically at Access Towers in Oniru, Lagos and online via live streaming platforms.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Chizoma Okoli expanded on the purpose of the initiative, saying: “In the face of mounting climate risks, social inequalities, and resource scarcity, the call for sustainable finance is louder than ever. The financial sector has a pivotal role to play in driving the transition to a low-carbon, inclusive economy. At Access Bank, our mission has evolved beyond conventional banking to embrace sustainability as a core business principle. We have recognised that sustainable finance is not a niche or a temporary trend – it is the future of finance itself.”

Executive Director of Risk Management at Access Bank Plc, Gregory Jobome, highlighted the collaborative nature of the program, emphasising the Bank’s dedication to providing participants with resources, including capacity building, funding, and professional networking opportunities.

“This journey is not just about Access Bank; it’s about all of us coming together, co-creating solutions, and scaling up sustainable initiatives across Nigeria and Africa,” Jobome said.

According to, Special Advisor to the Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy on Climate Finance, Temitope Akinyemi, “While Africa contributes less than 3% to global climate change, the effects are felt acutely across the continent, especially in Nigeria. Our low level of industrialisation has kept our emissions relatively low, but we still face immense challenges, including deforestation, energy access, and the devastating impacts of flooding.