Unity Bank, ANWBN Empower Entrepreneurs with Digital Marketing Skills

Nume Ekeghe

Unity Bank Plc has hosted a capacity-building workshop to support the Association of Nigerian Women in Business Network (ANWBN) in a move aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs with the necessary skills required to thrive in today’s digital economy.

In a statement, Unity Bank noted that this the initiative for the workshop stems from the growing advancement in technology and its impact on business hence the theme: “Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: AI and Digital Marketing Strategies,” which sought to equip women with practical knowledge on how to harness the power and take advantage of emerging technology.

As a platform that drew the participation of businesses from diverse sectors, attendees were provided with tools for leveraging digital platforms for expanding market reach, building efficiency in business operations, engaging customers, and increasing brand visibility.

Addressing the media after the event, Mrs. Adenike Abimbola said the capacity-building initiative was inspired by the need to empower women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the growing opportunities presented by the evolving digital marketing landscape.

She said, “The growing digital landscape presents a unique opportunity for women to scale their businesses. There are over 70% of women entrepreneurs in Nigeria who desire this kind of capacity-building programme to improve their businesses, helping them learn how to transition from traditional business methods to one powered by technology, as this will become a differentiator”

One of the participants, Mrs. Yetunde Adeniran, a fashion designer, shared her learning experience explaining that with the insights gained here, she has now found more ways of integrating digital technology into many facets of her business. She also highlighted the advantages of Unity Bank’s Yanga Account, which she noted as a crucial tool for small business owners, providing financial support tailored to their specific needs.