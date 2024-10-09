  • Wednesday, 9th October, 2024

Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Dies

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

 A Turkish Airlines flight has made an emergency landing at JFK International Airport, New York after the pilot lost consciousness mid-flight, the airline said Wednesday. 

According to Turkish Airlines spokesman Yahya Üstün, the plane had taken off from Seattle on Tuesday and was intended to land in Istanbul, however, the pilot collapsed during the flight and he died after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. 

Üstün, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter, noted, “The pilot of our Airbus 350, flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul collapsed during the flight.

“After an unsuccessful attempt to give first aid, the flight crew of another pilot and a co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but he died before landing.”

The flight tracking website FlightAware showed that Turkish Airlines flight TK204 departed from Seattle on Tuesday at 7:02 p.m. and landed at JFK on Wednesday at 5:57 a.m.

Turkish Airlines identified the pilot as İlçehin Pehlivan, 59, who had worked for the airline since 2007. 

According to the spokesman, Pehlivan underwent a periodic health exam on August 3 and was given a clean bill of health by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation. 

The diverted flight TK204 will be flown to Istanbul from JFK International, according to the airline. 

“As the Turkish Airlines family, we wish God’s mercy upon our captain and patience to his grieving family, all his colleagues and loved ones,” Üstün said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.