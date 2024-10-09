  • Wednesday, 9th October, 2024

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE?

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement “If I have a fault, it’s that I’m too honest” and another statement that might not be attributable to any politician, “If I have a fault, it’s that I work too hard” seem unrealistic. They are the joke interview responses that will kill off your chances of getting the job. 

There are some people, non politicians, who can make these claims but they are the type of people who are humble enough that they would never boast about themselves.

What we need, especially amongst our leaders, are more people who could make these statements honestly. 

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.