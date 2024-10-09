TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE?

Ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement “If I have a fault, it’s that I’m too honest” and another statement that might not be attributable to any politician, “If I have a fault, it’s that I work too hard” seem unrealistic. They are the joke interview responses that will kill off your chances of getting the job.

There are some people, non politicians, who can make these claims but they are the type of people who are humble enough that they would never boast about themselves.

What we need, especially amongst our leaders, are more people who could make these statements honestly.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia