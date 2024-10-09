Tinubu Lauds Zainab Bagudu’s Election as UICC President

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a renowned paediatrician with a distinguished career in public health and former First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, on her election as the President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The president, in a release issued Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, underscored the historic significance of Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu’s election on October 8 as the first African and the fifth woman to lead the global cancer-control organisation.

President Tinubu noted that her election attested to her competence and character and affirms the enormous talents that abound in Nigeria.

The president described Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ascension in the organisation as a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence in global health leadership.

President Tinubu recalled Shinkafi-Bagudu’s invaluable services to Kebbi State and the country, for which Nigeria is deeply grateful and also lauded her stewardship as the Chairperson of the First Ladies Cancer Initiative and her contributions to establishing the Kebbi State Strategic Plan for Cancer Control during her tenure as the First Lady of Kebbi State.

The president expressed confidence in her ability to use her new office and leadership to improve cancer control and global health.

The Geneva-based UICC was founded in 1933 and has more than 1,100 member organisations in over 170 countries and territories.

Shinkafi-Bagudu, who founded the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, is also a Senior Advisor to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and Vice-Chair of Nigeria’s National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination.

Through the Federal Ministry of Health and international partnerships, Nigeria has successfully vaccinated 12 million girls against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a leading cause of cervical cancer.

The administration has allocated N37.4 billion to the Federal Ministry of Health’s Oncology Initiative which will facilitate the establishment of six cancer centres across the country within two years, located in teaching hospitals in Benin, Zaria, Katsina, Enugu, Jos and Lagos.