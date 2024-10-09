Stanbic IBTC Hosts NSACC Breakfast Session

Nume Ekeghe

In a bid to champion sustainable energy solutions across the continent, Stanbic IBTC recently hosted the Nigeria South Africa Chamber of Commerce September Breakfast Session.

The event, which held in Lagos was centred around the theme, “Energy Transition: Identifying the need and financing the opportunities.”

Stanbic IBTC in a statement noted that this gathering brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders as they engaged in meaningful discussions, shared insights, and explored innovative strategies for identifying the needs related to energy transition and the various opportunities available for financing these endeavours.

Commenting on the session, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi highlighted the importance of collaboration between Nigeria and South Africa in achieving sustainable economic growth and development. He emphasised the role of the financial sector in supporting cross-border investments and facilitating business transactions that are crucial for Africa’s economic integration.

Sector Head of Conglomerates & Industrials, Corporate & Investment Banking, Adebola Seriki and Sector Head of Energy & Infrastructure, Business & Commercial Clients, Richard Inegbedion, both of Stanbic IBTC Bank shared an extensive analysis of the energy sector’s status quo and prospective evolution, particularly on renewable energy, addressing the electrification challenges and opportunities in Africa as of 2023.