Odegbami Draws Fresh Attention to Fregene’s Failing Health

Former Green Eagles winger, Chief Segun Odegbami, has again drawn attention to the deplorable health condition of former Nigerian Number one goalkeeper, Peter Fregene.

Odegbami posted picture of the ailing Fregene on his sick bed at the Obule Medical Centre in Sapele, Delta State. Fregene was a complete shadow of the man who once kept goal for Nigeria.

Fregene, a 1968 Olympian, and former goalkeeper kept goal for Nigeria’s national football team across three decades, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

According to Odegbami fondly called “Mathematical,” I am frustrated because I am publishing this ‘horror’ picture, wishing I have the capability to do what needs to be done for a colleague without having to resort to yet another public appeal to the same few Nigerians that have, through the years, intervened in the matter of ill-health of a few retired, suffering Nigerian football heroes.”

Mathematical recalled how some of the country’s philanthropists have come to the rescue of some ex internationals in the past.

“By now, we must have exhausted any remnant of ‘goodwill’ we have with Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Babatunde Fashola, Benson Ejindu, Allen Onyema, and a few other Nigerians that often came to the aid of a few lucky sports heroes several times in the past. Even if they have not complained, we are ashamed to go back to them again,” observed Big Sheg.

He wondered why creating a welfare programme for ex athletes in the country has become a difficult thing to do 64 years after Nigeria’s independence.

“Why don’t we have, or why can’t we set up, even on our own, a simple welfare scheme for active and retired athletes across all sports in the country, to take care of our declining health in old age, long after our sports careers?

“Doing so does not require knowledge of rocket science. What are needed are the will, hard work and a few good and committed people of integrity,” stressed Odegbami.

The former Green Eagles Captain further stressed that government has demonstrated time and again that Sport is not a priority. “64 years after Independence they cannot and will not see it differently, period.”

Odegbami insisted that Fregene is a sad reminder of how sports men and women labour in vain.

“He (Fregene) is still waiting for help to come in order to be moved by ambulance to the Oghara Teaching Hospital, Oghara, Delta State. He has been waiting since Monday.

“I hope Globacom that have been taking care of his every need in the past one year would respond once again and come to his aid,” concludes Odegbami.