Lagos Govt Backs Oshodi for ATTF Presidency

The Lagos State Government has endorsed a former Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, for the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) President position.



Oshodi is set to contest for the position at the 2024 Elective Annual General Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on October 15.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government expressed its support for Oshodi’s candidacy, citing “his genuine passion for table tennis over the past decades”.



Under Oshodi’s leadership as Commissioner, Lagos became a prominent destination for table tennis globally.



“We are backing him and wish him all the best. He is a worthy Lagosian who has encouraged many of our youths to take up the game as professionals. Besides, he has been at the forefront of our talent search. He has groomed many,” Omotoso quoted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as saying.

Oshodi began his journey as the Chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association and became Commissioner in 2011 during Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration.



During his tenure as Commissioner, Lagos hosted the highly acclaimed National Sports Festival, ‘Eko 2012,’ and established itself as a key sports hub in Africa with the introduction of the International Sports Classics series.



Sanwo-Olu highlighted Oshodi’s rising profile in the world of table tennis, noting: “We are excited that Mr. Oshodi has continued to make Lagos and Nigeria proud with his impeccable record within and outside Africa. In 2021, he became a leading figure in world table tennis; he was elected Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Deputy President of ATTF. We believe his election will positively impact table tennis and sports in general, and we are confident that Lagos will continue to be a leading city in table tennis in Africa.”



If elected, Oshodi will be the second Nigerian to hold the prestigious position, following the steps of Engr. Segun George, a former ATTF President. His election will also make him the only Nigerian heading a continental Sports Federation.