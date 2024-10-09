How UMSS Enhances Safety, Efficiency In Public Transportation – Henry Hunye

Public transportation is the lifeblood of urban mobility, providing millions with a reliable and sustainable means to commute daily. As cities expand and populations grow, the demand for effective, safe, and efficient public transport systems intensifies.

Ultra Modern Security System (UMSS), a subsidiary of Evolution Tech Universal, is at the forefront of addressing these challenges by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance safety, efficiency, and connectivity in public transport networks.

Speaking on meeting modern challenges with innovative solutions, the CEO, Henry Hunye stated, “Public transport systems—including buses, trains, subways, and trams—are integral to the economic and social fabric of cities.

“However, increased reliance brings challenges such as security concerns, operational inefficiencies, and infrastructure maintenance issues. Vandalism, theft, and potential threats make security a top priority, while overcrowding and delays can hinder operational effectiveness.

“UMSS recognizes these complexities and offers comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of urban and regional transport authorities. By integrating advanced technologies, UMSS ensures that public transport facilities meet modern societal demands without compromising safety or service quality.”

He explained that safety can be enhanced through advanced surveillance.

He said, “24/7 Monitoring and Incident Detection: UMSS provides around-the-clock monitoring and surveillance solutions, installing high-definition CCTV cameras across transport systems to cover stations, platforms, ticketing areas, and vehicles. Real-time footage enables authorities to respond swiftly to incidents such as theft, vandalism, or emergencies. Advanced incident detection technologies can identify unusual behaviors—like unattended packages or passenger accidents—prompting immediate action to mitigate risks.

“To protect against criminal activities, UMSS implements access control systems using biometric and card-based technologies at entry points of transport hubs. The integration of scanning technologies, such as X-ray bag scanners and metal detectors, enhances security by preventing dangerous items from entering the public transport system.

“Automated Fare Collection: UMSS improves operational efficiency by introducing automated fare collection systems that accept contactless cards, mobile payments, and digital wallets. This reduces congestion at ticket counters and accelerates the boarding process, enhancing the overall passenger experience.”

Speaking further, he listed real-time tracking, proactive infrastructure maintenance, automated maintenance alerts, as helpful tips in enhancing safety in public transportation.

“By integrating GPS tracking into vehicles, UMSS enables transport authorities to monitor real-time locations, optimize schedules, and reduce delays. Passenger Information Systems provide real-time updates on arrivals, departures, and service interruptions through digital displays and mobile apps, keeping commuters informed and reducing frustration during disruptions.

“UMSS employs IoT-enabled sensors to monitor the condition of infrastructure components like tracks, bridges, and power lines. Data collected allows for predictive maintenance, scheduling repairs before critical failures occur and reducing unexpected service disruptions.

“The system generates automated alerts for maintenance teams when issues are detected, ensuring prompt repairs without impacting daily operations and extending the lifespan of infrastructure.”

He added that preparedness for emergencies via comprehensive emergency response planning and backup systems for continuity are also helpful tips.

“UMSS collaborates with transport authorities to develop emergency response plans for scenarios including natural disasters, cyberattacks, and system failures. These plans aim to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of passengers and staff during crises.

“To prevent service interruptions, UMSS provides backup power solutions like generators and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), ensuring critical infrastructure remains operational during emergencies”, he said.

At the helm of UMSS’s innovative approach is Henry Hunye, the Group CEO of Evolution Tech Universal. Under his visionary leadership, UMSS has rapidly ascended as a leader in technological advancement. Hunye’s vision centers on integrating advanced technologies into everyday life, emphasizing sustainability and user-centric design.

His commitment to fostering a culture of creativity and inclusivity has propelled UMSS to explore groundbreaking solutions in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. By prioritizing ethical practices and forward-thinking strategies, Hunye envisions a future where technology enhances convenience and contributes to a more sustainable and equitable world.

Concluding, Hunye stated, “As urban populations continue to grow, the need for safe, efficient, and reliable public transportation becomes increasingly critical. UMSS’s comprehensive solutions address the multifaceted challenges facing public transport systems today.

“By enhancing security measures, streamlining operations through automation, and ensuring preparedness for emergencies, UMSS empowers transport authorities to improve services and meet the evolving demands of modern urban life.”