How Social Media Firm is Helping Students to Fund Their Education

In today’s digital world, social media has transformed from a platform for entertainment and connection into a powerful tool for financial freedom as monetisation of pages has become a great deal across the world.

Nigeria is not left out, as a growing number of young people are turning their creative passions into income, and for many students, this has become a lifeline in funding their education.

GSMNS Global, a leading social media management company, confirms that they have seen many of such creators under their supervision pay their way through school.

Founded in 2018, GSMNS Global has rapidly grown into one of Africa’s most innovative firms in social media monetization. The company, which started with just one content creator, has now empowered hundreds of young Nigerians, guiding them on leveraging their creativity and improving their social media pages for better revenue.

Samuel Ijaola, the founder and CEO of the brand said: “When we first ventured into the world of social media monetization, only a few Nigerians saw the platforms as a serious avenue for income, but we kept approaching content creators with the offer to help them with monetisation, and someone like Mark Angel answered.

“As of today, we have got up to a thousand creators under our management. We provide consultation, advice, and guidance on how to maximise social media content because creating engaging content that attracts views is a tough task.

“Many of the content creators we manage are students. I can’t give an exact number, as over the years, many have successfully funded their education through their earnings and graduated. Our main goal is to help creators succeed, and we’re committed to making that happen.”

The company’s success is not by chance; it has been bolstered by key partnerships with major platforms like Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and YouTube. Christian Bassey, the firm’s COO, credits these partnerships for much of their ability to support creators.

“Our official partnership with Meta and our work as a YouTube MCN give us access to tools that creators would not otherwise have. We handle the complex parts like understanding algorithms and managing monetization while they focus on their passion,” he said.

Bassey added, “we have creators at some of Nigeria’s most prestigious universities, and it’s rewarding to see how they’ve grown. Many of them start out just looking for a way to make some extra money, but as they learn to navigate the monetization process, they begin earning enough to cover school fees and other living expenses. It’s amazing to witness.”

Bassey noted that this new wave of content creation business is also helping to address the issue of youth unemployment in Nigeria. With traditional 9-to-5 jobs becoming harder to come by, many young people are finding financial independence through their online work.

“Content creation is giving young people an alternative to the usual corporate job route. Instead of waiting for government or private sector jobs, these students are taking control of their financial future. This shift is having a ripple effect on their livelihoods, keeping them productive and away from negative influences.

“It is making society a better place. The likelihood of young people getting involved in criminal acts decreases when they’re focused on building something for themselves. It’s all about channelling their energy in the right direction,” Bassey added.