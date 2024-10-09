Foreign Reserves Surged by $5.57bn in Six Months Despite Volatile Global Markets

Nume Ekeghe

Nigeria’s foreign reserves grew by a notable $5.57 billion over six months, rising from $33.04 billion on April 8, 2024, to $38.61 billion by October 3, 2024, underscoring the resilience of the country’s external position despite ongoing global economic challenges and external factors.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that starting at $33.04 billion on April 8, 2024, the reserves initially fluctuated, indicating the economic pressures of the time. By May 3, 2024, reserves had dipped to $32.30 billion, signaling a momentary tightening in foreign exchange liquidity, likely influenced by global market dynamics, including the uncertainties surrounding the oil market and foreign capital outflows. However, the reserves began a steady recovery by mid-June, reaching $32.74 billion on June 3, 2024.

This early summer period saw some resilience in Nigeria’s foreign reserve levels as external pressures began to ease. Oil prices, which play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, saw a recovery, contributing to the gradual replenishment of reserves. By July 8, 2024, reserves had increased to $35.05 billion.

The second half of July saw sustained gains in the reserves, reaching $36.87 billion on August 6, 2024, driven by increased crude oil production and export volumes.

By August 14, 2024, reserves had stabilised at $36.53 billion, as Nigeria leveraged favorable market conditions to further bolster its foreign exchange buffers.

Entering September, Nigeria’s foreign reserves experienced a brief period of volatility. By September 2, 2024, reserves had declined slightly to $36.24 billion, reflecting global fluctuations in demand for emerging market assets, but quickly rebounded. This period also saw a renewed focus on enhancing remittance inflows through formal channels, which contributed to improving the reserves.

The latter half of September marked a significant turning point, with reserves surging past $37.24 billion by September 17, 2024, and continuing their upward march to reach $38.58 billion on October 3, 2024. This sharp increase was supported by several factors, including a more favorable global oil price environment and increased portfolio inflows as investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic outlook improved.

Over this six-month period, Nigeria’s reserves grew by $5.57 billion, a critical milestone in the country’s macroeconomic stability. This reserve accumulation offers a stronger buffer against external shocks, improves foreign exchange liquidity, and provides the CBN with greater leverage in managing exchange rate volatility. The accumulation also signals increased resilience to potential external pressures, such as rising global interest rates and potential capital flight from emerging markets.

Looking ahead, economists suggest that the continuation of prudent monetary policy and diversification of Nigeria’s export base could drive further growth in the country’s reserves.

According to experts, “Increased non-oil exports, greater foreign direct investment inflows, and a gradual strengthening of domestic production capacity will be crucial in sustaining this positive trajectory. Additionally, government reforms aimed at enhancing fiscal discipline and reducing dependency on volatile oil revenues are expected to provide further support for the country’s external reserves.”

While global market uncertainties persist, Nigeria’s foreign reserve growth represents a crucial win for the economy, helping to shore up the naira, improve investor confidence, and ensure the availability of foreign exchange for critical sectors. The six-month rise in reserves, experts said, is also a testament to Nigeria’s strategic economic policies aimed at strengthening its financial system and bolstering its long-term economic resilience.