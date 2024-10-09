FAAN Debunks Assault Video, Directs Agents to Restrict Cargo Operations to Designated Areas

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has responded to a viral video showing a confrontation between its staff and a supposed cargo agent at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, saying the video was circulated to blackmail the agency.

The video showed where airport workers suspected to be FAAN officials were having fisticuffs with a woman who alleged that she was being extorted. She insisted she would not pay any money to anyone as cargo charges.

In response to the incident, FAAN directed that cargo operations should henceforth be restricted to designated cargo areas, utilising proper vehicles, personnel, and pay the levies.

It noted that its cargo policies were designed to ensure adherence to international best practices, prevent damage to airport facilities, and prioritise customer service and safety.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Mrs. Obiageli Orah and made available to THISDAY yesterday, the agency clarified the nature of the incident and debunked claims circulating online.

According to the statement, the individual haranguing and resisting the airport officials was not a passenger, as earlier speculated, but a cargo agent engaged in unauthorised activities at the airport.

The agent reportedly refused to pay the mandated cargo charges, leading to a tense exchange during which airport equipment was damaged.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has been made aware of a video circulating online, depicting a disagreement between our staff and an individual over cargo charges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal. We would like to set the record straight regarding our cargo policies and the incident in question.

“Contrary to initial reports, the individual involved was not a passenger but a cargo agent conducting illegal operations at the airport.

“She refused to pay the stipulated charges for the cargo and behaved in an unacceptable manner, damaging equipment and straining our resources. We would also like to clarify that there was no form of molestation by FAAN staff, and neither was there any request for a bribe from our staff during the incident. “This was simply an act of blackmail. Our staff was simply ensuring that the correct levy was paid.

“We urge all cargo agents and members of the public to note that cargo operations should be restricted to designated cargo areas, utilising proper vehicles, personnel, and pay the levies.

“Our cargo policies are designed to ensure adherence to international best practices, prevent damage to airport facilities, and prioritise customer service and safety.

“Specifically, we impose a fine of N5,000.00 on non-compliant cargoes for the following reasons: failure to utilise designated cargo terminals and damage to carousels resulting from improper cargo handling.