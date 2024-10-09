Anuge: Why Values are Important for Children’s Social Development 

Izehi Anuge is the founder of Shape-A-Child, an NGO focused on helping children align with core values through immersive experiential learning. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, during the organisation’s commemoration of World Values Day, to kick-start its 12-week values-based club/ competition, she explained why it is important to teach children values from a young age, as well as to encourage extracurricular activities in schools to promote social development and help them succeed in the society. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about Shape-A-Child?

I am the founder of Shape-A-Child, an NGO focused on helping children align with core values through immersive experiential learning and extracurricular activities. We’ve developed several resources to ensure that children can understand and respond to values in meaningful ways. For this competition, we had participants from four zones within the Eti-Osa Local Government Area. Our next stop will be the second zone. During our visits, we engage 50 to 60 children in each zone, teaching them values that are particularly important to that local community. The focus of this competition was on values that help prevent drug abuse, sexual misconduct and cultism.

How could you structure the session at the second zone to introduce children to the concept of values and making good choices?

Today, we hosted 48 children and introduced them to embracing good values. We shared case studies of children who had faced significant peer pressure to make poor choices, helping the participants understand how such pressures can influence decisions. We also discussed the concept of personal space, teaching the children how to mentally draw a boundary around themselves to keep others from overstepping. This lesson was particularly focused on helping them recognise and prevent any form of abuse, especially sexual abuse, by understanding when their personal space is being violated.

We emphasised the importance of ensuring others respect their boundaries. Next, we explained how discipline and self-control are key to resisting peer pressure avoiding negative influences like cultism and drugs. The children learned about the power of self-control and how it can positively guide their decisions. We then used a puzzle as a metaphor for life, showing them that just like assembling a puzzle, they must begin with the edges, the core values that shape their character. We explained that building their character, like piecing together a puzzle, will help them create a complete and beautiful picture of their lives. Strong values are what guide them to choose right from wrong.

During the competition, we selected eight pupils nominated by their peers to work on the first puzzle challenge. They successfully assembled 75 pieces in just five minutes. Afterwards, they moved on to the preliminary stage, where we began selecting participants for the next round of the competition. Though we are still compiling results, we believe that with weekly practice, the children will improve in puzzle-solving and applying the lessons of diligence and character-building. Finally, we introduced the children to the rules and regulations of the new Values Club, which will further support their journey in building strong character and values.

Why do you think values are important in our society?

If we are going to build strong institutions and a thriving economy, we must talk about values. Institutions depend on a culture of values to function effectively. It is essential that we teach children values from a young age, as well as the ethical standards needed to succeed in society. Every child should understand the importance of values, and we must instill a code of ethics that every individual can follow because the country belongs to all of us. Values help unite us and encourage consideration for others.

What values do you think we need to prioritise?

We need to look at values across different sectors, especially in institutions like the education sector. What values are critical, and what is the long-term goal? What policies do we need to form in collaboration with the government? For example, children should be taught about culture and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) because they are part of a global village. These are key values we should start teaching them. However, the government plays a crucial role in determining which values are prioritised in education.

How do you think schools can better promote values?

I believe schools are already doing a good job, but one key area to focus on is extracurricular activities. Character is built when children interact with their peers in structured, meaningful ways. Extracurricular activities promote socialisation, which is why we are launching the first Shape-A-Child extracurricular values-based club through jigsaw puzzles. Schools should create structures that allow children to engage in these activities, as they are instrumental in fostering social development.

How old is Shape-A-Child, and where do you see it in the next four years?

Shape-A-Child is eight, but our focus on children started six years ago. Our ultimate goal is to establish values-based clubs in most schools across Nigeria. When people think of values, we want them to think of Shape-A-Child because we go beyond simply teaching knowledge of values. We emphasise cognitive, social, emotional, and behavioural development. In the next four years, we see ourselves as a household name in values education.