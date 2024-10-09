Access ARM Pensions Reassures Clients of Premium Services

James Emejo

Access ARM Pensions Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering top-tier services and safeguarding clients’ assets following the successful merger of Access Pensions and ARM Pensions. This consolidation has created a more robust entity, set to provide enhanced pension management services across Nigeria.

At a recent client engagement in Abuja, Managing Director and CEO, Dave Uduanu, reassured clients about the security of their pension funds. He emphasised that the merger integrates clients into a comprehensive financial services ecosystem, which includes a payment platform, digital lending business, insurance brokerage, and banking services with a N27 trillion balance sheet—ensuring financial stability.

“Your funds are safe with us, but beyond that, we are committed to elevating the quality of service you receive,” Uduanu affirmed.

He also highlighted Access ARM’s comprehensive risk management framework, which is closely regulated to ensure the safety of the firm’s N3 trillion in assets under management.

“Our governance structures and oversight mechanisms are stronger than ever. As we continue to grow, regulatory scrutiny will only intensify, adding another layer of assurance for our clients,” he added.

The merger blends ARM’s investment expertise with Access Holding’s vast network of over 55 million customers across 14 African countries. This synergy is designed to offer clients a more diversified and customer-centric service experience.

“This merger is not just about securing funds; it’s about providing superior service tailored to meet our clients’ evolving needs,” Uduanu said.

In line with its commitment to client service, Uduanu announced plans for nationwide customer engagement forums.

“We will engage directly with our clients across key geopolitical zones, including Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna. It’s crucial for us to bring the conversation to our clients, to better understand and address their needs,” he explained.

He also highlighted the advantages of being part of the broader Access Holdings ecosystem, which offers a range of additional services.

“There are tangible benefits to being part of the Access ecosystem. When we hear our customers’ needs, we take them back to the corporation to explore how best to serve them,” Uduanu added.

Uduanu further elaborated on the strategic rationale behind the merger, noting that Access Holdings is determined to play a transformative role in Nigeria’s pension management industry.

“Our ambition is to lead the pension market in Nigeria, and this merger accelerates our path to that goal. Starting from scratch would have taken decades, but this move positions us as a formidable challenger in the sector,” he said.

During the engagement session, clients expressed their support for Access ARM Pensions, encouraging the firm to maintain its focus on delivering strong investment returns—an expectation shared by its growing customer base of over 2 million.

With its nationwide engagement strategy and promise to make delightful customer experience its focus, Access ARM Pensions is well-positioned to solidify its role as a leading force in Nigeria’s pension industry, providing clients with both security and premium quality service.