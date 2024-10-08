Tinubu’s Late Intervention in Rivers’ Crisis Skewed in Favour of Wike, Frank Alleges

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing political unrest in Rivers State is coming too late, biased and skewed in favour of a faction loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the state.

The president had on Monday ordered the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to maintain law and order in the state following the burning of some local government secretariats by a faction believed to be loyal to Wike.

However, Frank in a statement Tuesday, demanded the resignation of Egbetokun and Wike over burning of local government secretariats in Rivers State.

He said it is highly unfortunate that the president was being perceived as tacitly encouraging his minister to cause mayhem in Rivers State because he thinks it would benefit him in the 2027 presidential election.

Frank said: “No sooner did the IGP ordered the withdrawal of policemen from the council secretariats than the hoodlums descended on them without any action on the part of the Force to prevent or bring the orgy of violence under control.

“Wike has been boasting that he has the president’s blessings to do and undo in Rivers State as well as carry out any action aimed at destabilizing Governor Fubara’s administration and make the entire state ungovernable and he has done it.

“Wike equally vowed to set fire on any state opposed to him and he has commenced by setting Rivers State ablaze. Yet President Tinubu and the relevant security agencies have not deemed it necessary to call Wike to order or invite him for questioning, simply because their grand conspiracy and plot to use the oil rich state to win the 2027 presidential election.

“It is highly unfortunate that the president is being perceived as tacitly encouraging his minister to cause mayhem in Rivers State because he thinks it will benefit him in the 2027 presidential election but this must stop.

“Enough is enough. Wike and the Inspector General of Police must go. They must be held accountable for this arson. The perpetrators must be arrested and brought to justice.”

Frank stated that Tinubu swore to an oath to carry out his duties as president without fear or favour, but today it was glaring that he has taken sides with Wike against Rivers people.

“President Tinubu must for once act as the Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not the commander-in-chief of the All Progressives Congress and political stooges,” he said.