TECNO Champions AI Consumer Electronics Innovation in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

As emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to drive global digital transformation, TECNO, a global technology company has built innovation around AI that will enhance consumer electronics in Nigeria.

The company has unveiled the first-ever intelligent ecosystem powered by AI that offers African consumers, including Nigerian consumers, more creative, connected and personalised experiences.

TECNO launched an AI-powered ecosystem consisting of a series of flagship smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, headphones, and gaming devices that are set to transform personal and work experiences.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Managing Director, Transsion Holdings, the parent company of TECNO, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo, said: “Our ethos has always been to create an exceptional range of products and services that meaningfully improves people’s lives. With the advent of AI we are now also committed to becoming a leader in this field.”

According to him, “2024 marks TECNO’s 16th year in Africa, a heritage we are so proud of. So much of our product innovation stems from listening to our customers here. The insights shared directly inform our product development, which is why we are all very excited to hear what our customers think of our latest AI-powered devices and services. We will stop at nothing in our ambition to be the brand people trust to deliver true innovation.”

At the heart of the intelligent ecosystem is a commitment to offer African consumers more connected and personalised work and life experiences. This means going beyond the smartphone to provide a complete range of consumer electronics.

The flagship smartphone PHANTOM V Fold2 5G delivers an enhanced work-play experience with its foldable design and cutting-edge AI features, while the CAMON 30S and SPARK 30 bring AI-enhanced photography and stylish designs for a wide range of users.

For professionals, the MEGABOOK T16 Series laptops offer top-tier performance and AI tools to boost productivity. The ecosystem also includes the Pocket Go handheld gaming device, the innovative Dynamic 1 Robotic Dog, the MEGA MINI Gaming G1 water-cooled mini PC, the MEGAPAD 10 tablet, and Sonic 2 noise-canceling earbuds, Okonkwo said.

“Our approach is to deliver ‘Practical AI’, where new features integrate seamlessly into daily life to truly help consumers, improve their quality of life and make everyday tasks simpler. The technology we unveiled represents not just a product launch, but a promise to innovation and progress; to bring the future closer and eliminate the digital divide,” Okonkwo further said.

TECNO’s new product range leverages AI to enhance productivity and creativity. The Ella AI Assistant, built on Google Gemini, offers text generation and creative tools.

TECNO products offer advanced connectivity features that ensure seamless communication and interaction. Looking specifically at the African market, where over a billion people speak more than a thousand languages, the Ella AI Assistant enables real-time call translation, breaking down language barriers.

TECNO sets new standards for mobile photography, with the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G device that boasts of a 5- lens camera system with ultra-clear low-light shooting and professional portrait features like Universal Tone for accurate skin tones. The CAMON 30S features a 50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS main camera with AI-enhanced landscape, night, and portrait photography, making every shot stand out.

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G features a 120Hz display, a 5750mAh battery, and 70W Ultra Charge technology for all-day use. The MEGABOOK T16 Series laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, advanced cooling systems, and large batteries, ensuring peak performance in any setting.