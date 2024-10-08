Tackling Corruption Key to Nigeria’s Business Growth

Nigeria’s investment climate has potential, but corruption and fraudulent practices hinder its business environment, according to Bayo Chisom Iwu, Founder/CEO of Kyvatron, a multinational arbitrage trading company.

In an exclusive interview, Iwu emphasized that Nigeria’s reputation has been tarnished by some individuals’ actions, making it almost a pariah in the business world. “Nigeria faces international challenges due to corruption, affecting its reputation and restricting business opportunities,” he said.

Iwu cited China’s strict anti-corruption policies as an example for Nigeria to follow. “Countries like China have strict anti-corruption policies, making them more attractive to investors,” he noted.

To compete globally, Nigeria must address corruption and promote transparency. “Nigeria must take incisive action against corruption to compete favorably in the 21st-century business environment,” Iwu stressed.

Despite challenges, Kyvatron has achieved success in Nigeria’s arbitrage trading market. Established in June 2022, the company sources commodities and currencies cheaply in bulk and resells them at a profit, eliminating traditional investment risks.

Kyvatron’s innovative approach has attracted investors seeking to combat inflation and financial insecurity, with returns reaching up to 23% per month. The company plans to expand its Nigerian operations, creating awareness about arbitrage trading and providing secure investment opportunities.