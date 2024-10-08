  • Tuesday, 8th October, 2024

NNPC/Seplat JV Carries Out Medical Outreach in Imo

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The NNPC Ltd/ Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) partnership has conducted a medical outreach, providing free eye health services to individuals with visual impairments in Ohaji/Egbema community of Imo State.

Through its “Eye Can See” programme, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the JV dispensed more than 10,000 reading glasses and successfully performed 639 eye surgeries, including cataract removals, for host community members who otherwise had limited access to such vital medical services.

The “Eye Can See” programme, which commenced in 2017, has been a beacon of hope in the eastern asset of the NNPC upstream investments, positively impacting over 20,000 people to date, an NNPC statement said.

In his remarks during the event, Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC’s Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, represented by Dr. Obinna Otuu, Manager, JV Asset B emphasised the significance of the initiative to NNPC’s orporate mission of enriching the lives of Nigerians.

Elaborating further on the broader vision behind the programme, Wunti stated that the NNPC Ltd takes pride in being more than just an energy provider. “We are a partner in progress, dedicated to making sustainable contributions to the communities that support us,” he added.

According to him, the “Eye Can See” initiative reflects “our belief that corporate structures can and should play a vital role in societal development.” 

He noted that the programme goes beyond immediate medical care by educating individuals on lifestyle choices to prevent conditions like hypertension and diabetes, which can lead to permanent vision loss. 

Expressing his appreciation for the support of the local government, beneficiaries, and NNPC Ltd’s partners, Wunti observed that together with Seplat, the National Oil Company is paving the way for a brighter future where access to essential health services is possible for all. 

